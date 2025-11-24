Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Craig Willy
19h

Excellent post. Money quote: "Unfortunately for Krugman’s argument, in the fifteen years since he wrote the words above, the US has diverged more from Europe and large red states have seen a boom relative to blue states. While it is true that no major advanced country has returned to the growth rates of the 1950s and 1960s, the European Union in terms of tax and regulation policy is much closer to Krugman’s preferences than the US is. And yet things have not worked out nearly as well there."

There's something realist-Hayekian to be written on following dynamic:

1) Classical liberalism is extraordinarily economically/geopolitically adaptive and therefore spreads.

2) Classical liberalism is extraordinarily unappealing to our evolved tribal-egalitarian hunter-gatherer instincts, therefore constantly being ditched.

So a kind of group selection is working against a psychological evolutionary mismatch. In principle, constitutional structures like federalism, balanced budget rules, and economic openness can favor 1) and slow 2).

Prior to the demographic transition, the game was easy enough: classical liberal societies (Anglo-America, lesser extent rest of Europe) were economically, technologically, and demographically dynamic, therefore geopolitically powerful, conquering vast stretches of the world. Nowadays economic power and demographic sucess are largely disconnected, so unclear what is sustainable. There is still group selection in favor of economically successful states in the form of brain gain and other immigration. In conjunction with higher productivity, this accounts for USA now making up an outright majority of G7 economy! But the USA might only be a generation behind Europe and Japan in terms of coming stagnation. Especially if populist corruption and incompetence becomes normalized across institutions. I have hope the rule of law, federalism, and the market can check negative trends, while reprogenetic technologies - pioneered by American technocapitalist frontier - can eventually solve the demographic challenge.

Daniel Sz
19h

In addition to the intra-US differences (red vs. blue states) and US vs. Europe which you mentioned, intra-Europe variation in market-friendliness also clearly shows that more pro-market countries are wealthier. Switzerland, Ireland, the Netherlands all lead in pro-market policies and per capita income.

It is actually a huge problem for Europe that some of its biggest economies like France and Italy are the most statist, because it significantly drags down growth for the whole block (Germany has gotten worse with time as well). If all of the EU had the economic policies of smaller countries like Ireland or even the Netherlands it would be in much better shape.

