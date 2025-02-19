Playback speed
Why Conservatives Love Andrew Tate

A discussion on the intellectual ecosystem and influencer culture with Claire Lehmann
Richard Hanania
and
Claire Lehmann
Feb 19, 2025
∙ Paid
6
Share

Just did a livestream with the beautiful gorgeous amazing brilliant stunning Claire Lehmann, editor of Quillette. You can follow them on Substack here, and also follow Claire directly to keep up with what she is doing. Follow her on X too while you’re at it.

We discuss conservatives’ love affair with Andrew Tate, who the Trump administration is now trying to help get out of Romania.

We also talk about the topics of some of my articles, including DOGE, conservatism as an oppositional culture, and whether AI will take the jobs of people like us. I was hurt to learn that Claire hated the AI drawing of my article on why we should all die for Ukraine.

In addition to her being beautiful gorgeous amazing brilliant stunning, I continue to appreciate Claire as someone who has kept her head and remained reasonable in a time when tribalism and audience capture have ruined so many others. I enjoyed talking to her about our intellectual ecosystem and the influencer market. I ended the conversation feeling like we were going to be ok.

Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Claire Lehmann
Writes Claire’s Substack Subscribe
