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Yaw's avatar
Yaw
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I think The US stopped caring for reasons that track the 2 sides: Red America isn't really evangelical anymore (they LARP as Christians more than they act like them), and Blue America only sees Africa as a cudgel for why the West needs to change, prostrate, or destroy itself for minorities. Neither side actually cares about African suffering on its own terms. Red America is too Social Darwinistic and Blue America is too Fanon-esque to actually care about Africa.

To build on your Sudan point: there was a time when evangelicals were the ones dragging Washington into Sudan. Going back to the H.W. Bush era and through the 1990s, when Khartoum's militias were enslaving southerners (Dinka women and children abducted and marched north) and the "Lost Boys" were fleeing the war on foot, it was the Christian right that kept the pressure on, from Operation Lifeline Sudan through the eventual Sudan Peace Act. His son also was tough on Khartoum for how they treated the non-Arabs in Darfur. I wrote about that here: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-political-history

Now picture today's GOP mobilizing to stop ethnic cleansing, extermination, and slavery in Africa, which is exactly what's happening in Darfur in the current civil war. It's laughable. They wouldn't do it. They don't even know about it.

The deeper problem is that R2P is just hard to defend once you stop believing American intervention actually helps. The only time it was really invoked was Libya, and that was a shitshow. Gaddafi was massacring civilians, so NATO and the Arab League backed the rebels and took him out. What we got afterward was a country split between Khalifa Haftar in the east and the recognized government in the west, with no real path to reunification (or maybe Haftar's sons inherit the whole thing one day).

And after Libya's collapse post-Gaddafi, it caused havoc in the Sahel. Right now JNIM (al-Qaeda's arm in West Africa) and the Islamic State's Sahel branch are terrorizing Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. After Gaddafi fell, his Tuareg mercenaries grabbed his weapon stockpiles and went home to northern Mali wanting their own state. The Tuareg then allied with Jihadists to carve a state in North Mali called Azawad. Mali asked for international help, the UN authorized it, and then France went in. During that time, it was basically a stalemate, and in those years, jihadists spread into Niger and Burkina Faso, Russian spread disinfo about the West, and France was constantly nagging Mali toward negotiations. Eventually Mali, Burkina, and Niger all had coups, the juntas turned hard against the West, expelled anything Western, and invited in Russia. Russia has been a terrible partner to them, and all three are more unstable than before. Burkinabè state propaganda now runs on anti-Westernism.

To add insult to injury: the US has poured far more aid into those countries than Russia ever has, and they still turned into beacons of anti-Westernism. The coups showed how thin American soft power actually is.

Which is why I think the center-left and center-right both quietly gave up on most of Black Africa, and South Sudan is the clearest reason. America helped the South win independence from a Khartoum that had spent decades murdering, enslaving, and neglecting them. The world's newest democracy then collapsed into civil war two years after independence, because the Dinka and Nuer have never gotten along. The leader we helped put in power still refuses to hold elections, and the country is on the verge of another civil war. I covered that here: https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-economic-and-geopolitical-history-5eb.

At this point there's basically no expectation or hope left for much of Africa. My bet is that the next time America really thinks about Africans, it won't be about saving them. It'll be about deterring immigration driven by high birth rates.

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Vikram's avatar
Vikram
2d

Bill Gates did a lot for Africans but in return his reputation was tarnished. By making conspiracies about vaccines or criticism of him over patents.

America intervened in Somalia just to help feed people still so many people criticize it.

The issue with helping Africans is that instead of praise you get criticism. But if you only do virtue signaling it doesn’t cost you anything. So incentive is to do nothing.

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