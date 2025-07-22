Richard Hanania's Newsletter

5h

As a Western male who speaks Korean, has lived in Korea, and is married to a Korean, I have puzzled over this topic at length and find your arguments quite persuasive--sometimes an outside perspective is useful!

I can also tell you that an obsession over penis size seems to be quite prevalent among Korean men: public bath houses / saunas (clean--no hanky-panky!) are common in Korea, and unlike in Scandinavia where no one gives a damn, some Korean men will visibly "check out" foreigners and even make comments about our genitalia (assuming we don't speak the language, natch). I've even been in conversations with groups of Korean men discussing black dudes' dicks. It's truly bizarre to me, and long pre-dates the finger-pinching movement--at least the 20 years that I've been in / around the country.

I have always thought that there is a glaring lack of traditional male role models; while Korean culture does have its share of masculine archetypes (warriors, generals, etc.), it venerates "scholars" (e.g., the yangban) to a much greater degree than even neighboring Asian countries.

And, while Korean pop culture certainly does have some traditional manly male stars, the vast majority are typified by the softbois / soybois of BTS, who look and present themselves as having taken a wrong turn on the way to a Harry Styles convention. Don't get me wrong, Bowie and Prince are awesome, and if eyeliner is your thing, you do you--but this archetype seems disproportionately represented in Korean pop culture. (And, to be clear, this pre-dates BTS, they've just turned it up to an 11.)

I will also say that violence against women short of murder remains quite prevalent in Korean culture, and is to an extent even normalized: Korean men "romantically" throwing women against walls or "passionately" hitting walls next to a woman is a recurring trope in Korean media.

Apart from that, domestic violence, revenge porn, spy cams, date rape, stalking, aggressive verbal assaults (not "you hurt my feelings" but screaming in women's faces to harass and intimidate), and violent threats are depressingly common--and while laws and enforcement have improved somewhat in recent years (which I think also contributes to some men's persecution complexes!), Korean police are generally apathetic about these things and make little effort to deter or punish them. Add to that fairly continuous, low-grade sexual harassment and stifling pressure to conform to a narrow feminine norm, and being a woman in Korea is often straight up no fun, yo.

Unfortunately, data on this type of lower grade violence is invariably hard to come by and low quality--but as the husband of an educated, professionally accomplished Korean woman, I can attest that it is very real, and one if not several orders of magnitude worse than what women in the U.S. or Western Europe (or even China or Japan) normally have to contend with.

5h

I get what you're saying, and I don't think the argument you're making is wrong, but I want to pedantically make a small nitpick regarding the word "neuroticism" in the official context of psychological terminology.

In your original article on Asian breeding, you don't use the word neurotic, so I think the original article still stands. But you use it here, so I want to try to clarify and specify the use of these terms.

When you measure neuroticism at a national level, northwest European nations (France, Ireland, Britain) average a higher neuroticism score than Asian nations.

When you use the term "neurotic," I think what you actually mean is "highly agreeable and conscientious." In other words, someone who is a conformist.

Neuroticism is a bit different. Neuroticism is a heightened sense of negative affect, which is independent of the agreeableness and conscientiousness.

You can have someone who is disagreeable, lazy, criminal, and that person would be neurotic, but would definitely not fit the Asian stereotype you're describing.

The problem is that because of Jewish comedians like Woody Allen and Seinfeld, we've come to associate the term "neurotic" which someone who is studious, meek, a "beta male," which is not the actual definition. Violent criminals are often higher in neuroticism, while IQ is inversely correlated with neuroticism.

Links to data can be found here, if you find something contradicting this let me know:

https://deepleft.substack.com/p/leftism-as-ethnic-neotony

