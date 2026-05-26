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~solfed-matter's avatar
~solfed-matter
16h

Hmm. I like the evolutionary framing, but don´t know if `the desire for solitude´ is what is being searched for.

It was perfectly possible to be alone before phones. In fact, you could truly be alone, in a way that's difficult now.

The phone gives me a constant stream of optimized semi-sociability. I feel like I'm interacting with people, but without any of the annoying constraints that accompany physical social life. I can respond when I choose. I can listen to the most interesting people talk, etc.

I think it rather has to with anxiety. We like social interaction. We don't like social confrontation, the feeling of talking to strangers, etc. Markets and technology cater to that and give us low-effort digital wall-e land. We are not forced to overcome anxiety, which is so important for romantic life.

Also, digital life makes that our digital social graph and our physical ones barely overlap, so we have less in common with the people physically surrounding us, qua values, conversation topics, etc.

Also, being able to be constantly in touch with one's high school friends, family, etc, through WhatsApp / FaceTime also takes up social energy without giving opportunities for new (local) friend groups and romantic prospects

Also, chat groups create a harder "in vs. out"-dynamic for social groups, decreasing serendipity and "friend of a friend"-dynamics that were so typical for romantic adventures.

And there's probably countless other ones.

Thus I don't think it's "our evolutionary desire for loneliness" but rather "there is a difference between our social preferences and the social environments that are best for finding romantic partners, and wealth and especially the internet have allowed us to optimize for the former"

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Jonathan Weinberg's avatar
Jonathan Weinberg
17h

Evolution is the prism through which all behavior should be viewed in order to be properly understood.

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