About Me

I’m Richard Hanania and this is my newsletter. My background is in law and international relations, and I have been writing for public consumption about a wide range of topics since 2020. I’m the author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy and The Origins of Woke. Follow me on X.

I also run a think tank called the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology. You can subscribe here.

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