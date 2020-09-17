Why subscribe?

I’m Richard Hanania and this is my newsletter. My background is in law and international relations, and I have been writing for public consumption about a wide range of topics since 2020. I’m the author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy and a forthcoming book on the connection between wokeness and civil rights law.

I also run a think tank called the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology. You can subscribe here.

Free subscribers to the website get all the articles. If you become a paid subscriber, you also get occasional collection of links and the opportunity to participate in subscriber chats and events.