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For a Grand Patriotic Bargain
Democrats endorse Rogers, Republicans endorse Talarico
23 hrs ago
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Richard Hanania
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25
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Censured for Simping?
Another great Hanania-Tracey Debate
Aug 6
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Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
14
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3
58:57
Sexual Freedom and the Male Status Paradox
Should we give job preferences to men?
Aug 5
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Richard Hanania
103
137
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GDP Haters Aren't Making Serious Arguments
Different measures can measure different things
Aug 3
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Richard Hanania
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Prediction Markets Need Prestige Signals to Fulfill Their Mission
How to make forecasting more useful
Aug 1
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Richard Hanania
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4
July 2026
Let's Start Reclaiming Land Again
Links for July, 2026
Jul 31
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Richard Hanania
37
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Why Arizona Republicans Elected a Literal Cuck
How MAGA destroyed one of the most successful state parties in the country
Jul 29
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Richard Hanania
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Debating Housing and More with Steve Hilton
Can a Republican win California?
Jul 28
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Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
47
15
7
58:26
Why the Tech Right Failed
The origins of my anti-populist radicalism
Jul 27
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Richard Hanania
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On White Nationalism's Conquest of Conservatism
A review of Whitepill, by Scott Greer
Jul 21
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Richard Hanania
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We're All Still Living in Denial about the Greeks
Thoughts on The Odyssey
Jul 20
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Richard Hanania
132
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Thoughts on Being Profiled in The Atlantic
The need for justifying a non-populist elite
Jul 19
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Richard Hanania
122
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© 2026 Richard Hanania
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