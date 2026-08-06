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July 2026

Let's Start Reclaiming Land Again
Links for July, 2026
  Richard Hanania
Why Arizona Republicans Elected a Literal Cuck
How MAGA destroyed one of the most successful state parties in the country
  Richard Hanania
Debating Housing and More with Steve Hilton
Can a Republican win California?
  Richard Hanania and Michael Tracey
58:26
Why the Tech Right Failed
The origins of my anti-populist radicalism
  Richard Hanania
On White Nationalism's Conquest of Conservatism
A review of Whitepill, by Scott Greer
  Richard Hanania
We're All Still Living in Denial about the Greeks
Thoughts on The Odyssey
  Richard Hanania
Thoughts on Being Profiled in The Atlantic
The need for justifying a non-populist elite
  Richard Hanania
© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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