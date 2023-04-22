Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Home
Meetings
Hanania Newsletter
Narrative Control
Prediction Markets
Links
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
Who to read, and why
Richard Hanania
86
The Talking Head to Fascism Pipeline?Listen now (65 min) | Rob Henderson on Succession, S4: Ep 2-4
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
AMA on "Liberals Read, Conservatives Watch TV"Foreign policy, American politics, and social science
Richard Hanania
40
How to think about the concept of “choice”
Richard Hanania
151
Keeping out the riff-raff and the future of democracy
Richard Hanania
146
The abortion issue isn't going away, and will destroy Republicans
Richard Hanania
461
Review of Stalin: Paradoxes of Power, 1878–1928 and Stalin: Waiting for Hitler: 1929–1941, by Stephen Kotkin
Richard Hanania
39
Some housekeeping things
Richard Hanania
7
On writing for the public
Richard Hanania
38

March 2023

A halfway decision in SFFA might make things worse
Richard Hanania
100
AI and the future of American democracy
Richard Hanania
75
The Nietzschean Nostalgia of Logan RoyListen now (74 min) | Rob Henderson on Succession, S4:E1
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
© 2023 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing