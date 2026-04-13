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Noah Carl's avatar
Noah Carl
12h

Imagine how cool it will be when AI can not only write well but come up with ideas all by itself. Writers won't have to do anything!

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YokoZar's avatar
YokoZar
11h

Richard you're getting increasingly long-winded, repetitive, and redundant in the points you are making. You also repeat yourself and say the same thing twice and then it's repetitive and redundant.

Another thing you do is repeat the same argument essentially in a subsequent paragraph. But the topic of that paragraph is the same as the first one.

I don't think it's a coincidence this is happening more with your increased use of AI to coauthor stuff. Actually reading the whole piece becomes a slog. The AI is making you boring.

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