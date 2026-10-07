I’ve called for immigration restrictionists to stop being selective socialists and be more honest about what is motivating them. At least one has taken my advice, as can be seen in this clip recently posted by Jonathan Keeperman that now has three million views.

Keeperman complains about those who say

You are a moral reprobate for preferring homogeneity. That makes you a bad person. That is pathological for you to express those preferences. And moreover, it’s pathological and bad for you to pursue your political preferences or political policies to advance your preference for homogeneity.

Conservatives, in his view, used to accept pro-immigration arguments because the restaurants were good and their neighbors were nice people, but now they’ve come to the conclusion that “maybe actually my desire to preserve homogeneity is just fine.” Restrictionists have no need to explain their preferences to the Cato Institute beyond “I just prefer this actually.”

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