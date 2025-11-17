Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Carl's avatar
Noah Carl
40mEdited

I could be wrong, but I suspect that right-wing opposition to Gulf state-style guest worker immigration would be far lower than right-wing opposition to the status quo. Your "pitch" might actually work reasonably well as a defence of the former.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D.C.K's avatar
D.C.K
1h

Not to sound like a lib but I think they should stop protecting elite pedophiles first and then focus on whether or not the racist vote is valuable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture