Debates over immigration will often go something like this.
Pro-side: Immigrants are good for the economy.
Anti-side: But they commit crimes, use welfare, vote for the wrong policies, and change the culture.
Pro: Just punish the criminals, take away immigrants’ right to vote, require assimilation, and don’t let them go on welfare. These are called keyhole solutions.
Anti: That’s unrealistic.
The average GDP per capita in Haiti, adjusted for PPP, is about $3,200 a year, while the typical income of a household headed by a Haitian-American is $72,000 a year. These figures are not directly comparable, but we know that a Haitian coming to America massively improves their living standards. A person working a job is also good for Americans. Some say that immigrants suppress the wages of natives or take away employment opportunities, but I’ve shown that these are very stupid arguments, and you should never take seriously anyone who invokes “wage competition” or “protecting jobs” as a reason to oppose immigration, free trade, or the deployment of new technologies.
Yet while the purely economic case against immigration can be cast aside as degrowther nonsense, other restrictionist arguments have more merit. Immigrants do in fact sometimes fail to assimilate, vote for left-wing parties, commit crimes, and use welfare. The restrictionist side assumes that the people we let in will either always have the exact same rights as everyone else, or they will be kept out.
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The keyhole solution idea sounds great in theory but it is not very credible in practice. Reagan's 1986 amnesty deal was basically an attempt at a keyhole bargain. The Democrats were happy to take the amnesty and then de facto renege on the restrictions once they got in power. A large pool of immigrants creates a latent "pot of gold" of potential voters that becomes too tempting to pass up for the political party that expects a net electoral benefit from regularizing illegals and expediting the citizenship pipeline. Over time the welfare restrictions get relaxed, interior deportations become infrequent even for criminals due to local non-cooperation (sanctuary cities) and high cost, and the requirement to learn the language gets watered down or abolished.
For the keyhole solution to be viable it would have to effectively be written in stone through a constitutional amendment that provides standing to sue to all states and to individual voters through a private right of action (to prevent future de facto executive nullification). Illegals must be given a lifetime ban on ever getting the ability to vote in elections of any level (even municipal elections). Company executuves that knowingly hire illegal or out-of-status workers must be given long mandatory minimum prison sentences. The constitutional amendment would also need a clause that forces all government and police officials to cooperate with legal immigration enforcement efforts upon threat of personally going to prison (a ban on sanctuary locales that has teeth). Otherwise the keyhole restrictions would die a slow death of many silent compromises.
Why not just rely more on guest workers ? Guest workers improve the economy, but don't change the culture given that they are there only for a limited amount of time, if they commit a crime they can be deported much more easily (since they have a home back at their home country ), they have no rights to welfare, and can't vote. The one issue I foresee is the problem of their children being born in the U.S. which would result in them getting citizenship, to my knowledge this is a big part of how the massive German guest worker program from Turkey ended up changing the demographics of the county once they allowed for birthright citizenship. Maybe there's a way around that ?