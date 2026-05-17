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Emiliano's avatar
Emiliano
19h

I was able to correctly identify the human written version of both, but I did this via filtering for syntax rather than by content.

This is more generalizable, obviously. I tend to glaze over LLM writing and skim once I identify it. But the tells I use to identify - triplicates, inherent hedging - none of this is particularly durable. I'm curious if these tells would have been present if you crafted the prompts with specific examples of your written text rather than what's present already present in the weights.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
17h

My intuition is that your logic about how AI just helps already pre-formed ideas be expressed is iffy. Ezra Klein has been repeatedly making the point is his columns recently that an idea doesn't really exist independently from the medium (whether that be writing or verbal delivery in a speech) that was used to express it, which is why he has been growing slightly more AI skeptical. Spell check is productivity enhancement. This is more like genuine replacement. I think you might be conflating the latter with the former.

In fact I think the "doing worse than chance" thing is not a coincidence. Real Hanania will change over time because of his lived experience. AI Hanania never changes. If Real Hanania uses AI Hanania more and more, then Real Hanania will evolve less in his thinking, and part of why I read Real Hanania in the first place is that fact his opinions change over time in response to his lived experience, which makes him interesting. If you start to use AI a lot, I think you will trap your own mind in amber, even if the prose are not bad and the ideas are coherent.

Search engines are in an interesting middle ground between glasses/spell-check and AI writing, though, because of how algorithms are used to decide what appears at the top. The gradual improvement of search engine optimization is like semi-AI in that way.

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