Gloria Steinem and the Satanic Panic

The peak of Gloria Steinem’s influence was before my time. I knew that she was a famous feminist but little else. As it turns out, as Michael Tracey taught me in his article upon her death (see also part II), she was a crazy person who was an important figure in the Satanic sex abuse mass hysteria of the 1980s and early 1990s. Steinem also popularized the idea of multiple personalities. This has all gone unmentioned in the tributes that have come out since her death.

Michael joins me on the livestream to talk about Steinem and her legacy. I had mixed feelings reading Michael’s article. On the one hand, what happened with the Satanic Panic was truly depressing. At the same time, I had thought we were unusually stupid today, and yet nothing of the last few decades compares to putting people on trial over allegations that a random daycare was ritually abusing children. Michael argues that moral panics like this take off when we get buy-in from both conservative bumpkins and liberal elites, which we saw in the 1980s and again today with the Epstein hysteria.

We touch a bit on Lindsey Clancy, a case I’ve tried not to pay attention to because it’s too depressing. We reflect a bit on the political reaction to the case, which I find more worth discussing. See here for the video that upset rightoids, which we talked about during the stream. We close with a preview of my article on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death, out tomorrow.

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