DeepSeek: Hype and Reality

The stock market was sent reeling today as a result of the release by the Chinese company DeepSeek of an open source AI model that comes close to or matches the performance of American models, but was created for a fraction of the cost. While traditional models have cost in the range of $100 million to $1 billion to produce, the latest application from DeepSeek was reportedly created for under $6 million.

Wanting to know more, I invited Brian Chau on for a livestream to discuss. Some of the questions we cover:

What does it mean for a model to be open source?

Why would a business release an open source model?

Should you sell all your Nvidia stock?

How do we know that DeepSeek really cost under $6 million to build?

Can its costs be verified?

What might the intentions of the Chinese Communist Party be in letting this happen?

Will AI take all the jobs?

Has Brian’s p(doom) changed at all?

When will us writers be replaceable?

Has Brian’s vision of a hands off approach to AI regulation won?

Did Big Yud go down with the Kamala ship?

As a non-expert, I found it very useful to have an hour in which to pick Brian’s brain. I can’t recommend this conversation enough for those who want to make sense of what has happened in AI over the last few days.