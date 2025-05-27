The Facedoxx: Radfem Hitler Is Prettier Than You

Just did a fun livestream with friend of the show Radical Feminist Hitler (X, Substack). I looked back at our last podcast and realized that it was all the way back in 2023. I’m glad that so much of my life is documented online because I have no sense of time at all.

Sorry about the video quality on my end. I don’t know what it is, but the last two livestreams have been really bad, even though I’m using the same internet and nothing has changed. I’ll hopefully figure this out.

RFH recently facedoxxed herself, and so I thought it would be a good time for us to talk again. Contrary to the wishes of the haters, she’s actually gorgeous, which makes me happy because watching her terrorize the chuds is one of my great pleasures in life, and this only further humiliates them.

There are a lot of people who receive hate on Twitter and you can see that it gets to them. With RFH, I never feel that she’s just pretending it doesn’t bother her. She actually has faced much less personal harassment than I would have thought, which drives home the point that internet trolls really do go after the weak. They don’t sense they can hurt her, and they’re right.

We reflect on our alt right days near the beginning, talking about what the mood was like back in the mid-2010s. Over time, the racist part of the movement became deemphasized as the sexism and inceldom took over. A handful of us with higher intelligence, openness, and honesty than the norm became disillusioned with the whole thing, while the vast majority of that old crowd slipped seamlessly into their roles as MAGAs in good standing.

RFH and I veer off into discussing drugs, dental health, nutrition, her skincare routine, her hatred of JD Vance, and why Mitt Romney is our ideal politician.

Finally, we open things up to the audience at the end, which leads to us answering questions about whether men should ask women to kiss them, the benefits and limitations of evolutionary psychology, and whether it’s even theoretically possible for women to have “grape fantasies.”

If you listen to this conversation, I think you’ll see why I consider RFH one of the coolest people I’ve met online. Most accounts with a schtick are predictable. There’s the alt right guy, the “based trad,” the ditzy egirl, and so forth. RFH brings a unique perspective, as a former alt righter who hasn’t gone completely woke but at the same time has seen the truth about the misogynists and the chuds. And she trolls them without any fear, shaming the pro-masculinity types who, in a delightful irony, prove daily that they’re less capable than she is of thinking rationally or controlling their emotions. Ok fine, I know what you’re thinking, and yes it’s true. I like her because she reminds me of myself, just more Asian looking.

Articles and podcasts mentioned:

