Epstein BOMBSHELL!!!

Michael Tracey joins me to discuss the latest Epstein revelations.

Watch me show him how to open the documents that were just released.

We begin by talking about my discussion with Tara Palmeri. He has a beef with her, but I found her lovely. You can watch that conversation on the MAGA Civil War here.

I wonder how long this can go on. It’s Groundhog Day. The Epstein birthday book came out, there was a press conference, people in Congress made noises. Now some emails that mention Trump come out, and we’ll have press conferences and members of Congress making noises? At some point this must get old, right?