Why Trump Finally Went too Far

Just did a livestream discussing my recent article, “JD Vance Is the White Kendi.” I elaborate on the essay a bit, and explain why I think that Vance is overwhelmingly likely to be the Republican nominee in 2028. I also give some advice on how to attack Vance from either the left or right. People are yet to fully dig into the disconnect between the author of Hillbilly Elegy and what he has become. No one is paying close enough attention to this, but I’m going to keep harping on it as we get closer to 2028 and the spotlight shifts more and more to Trump’s presumptive heir.

I go on to discuss anti–Erika Kirk Twitter, a rabbit hole I just fell into. I explain why she triggers a certain kind of person.

Finally, someone asks me why Trump’s Rob Reiner “Truth” caused such a backlash, and I explain the divide between MAGA influencers who have some shame and those who have none.

