Merry Epstein Christmas

Michael Tracey joins me on the livestream to discuss the latest Epstein file drop. He reminds me of how I thought this thing couldn’t keep going on forever during the summer, and yet we are still here. I acknowledge Michael’s prescience on this. We go through various reveals making their way on social media and he explains why they don’t actually show anything. Near the end we get distracted and start chatting for some time about video games, which people may enjoy. He wants to know why there aren’t more games he likes on the Switch 2. I’m still getting through Donkey Kong Bananza, which we both recommend.

Michael has been tweeting about the big “reveals” in the latest documents. See, in particular, the hoax Epstein letter to Larry Nassar and the document on the crazy person claiming to have been Trump’s driver.