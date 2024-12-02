Playback speed
Hunter Gets Away, Assad Falters, and the Trump In-Laws Come to Washington

Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
Dec 02, 2024
3
Tonight I had a livestream with Mike Tracey on the Hunter Biden pardon, Trump expressing an intent to name Kash Patel as FBI Director, the latest in Syria, and what Trump might do in Ukraine. I explain to Michael why Trump appointing both of his daughters’ fathers-in-law to positions might make sense, as in my view nepotism isn’t necessarily a bad thing in foreign policy. Near the end we do some fanfic on how Trump and Vance might have a falling out by 2028. See tweets on Patel here, here, here, and here. See the CNN summary of the Keith Kellogg plan for Ukraine here.

