My Life in a Mexican Troubled Teen Camp

This morning I noticed that Christina Buttons of the Manhattan Institute posted about the troubled teen industry, and so I happened to mention I had been sent to a rehabilitation center when I was 15. I always considered it a beneficial experience, but had noticed that Paris Hilton was leading a crusade against such facilities. After asking my X followers for help, I got on the Notable Alumni section of the Wikipedia page of the now shuttered Casa by the Sea in Baja California. So far, it’s just me and a guy who was executed for a triple murder in Texas. It looks like we might have been there around the same time.
As it turns out, Christina is also a veteran of these programs, and has done some reporting on the topic. She asked if I wanted to do a livestream today, so here it is.
One thing I have to note is that in earlier tweets today I said that Casa by the Sea was in Tijuana, but I misremembered and it was actually in Ensenada.
Anyway, all of this made me realize that I’ve had an interesting life, and I should write more about experiences like this. I’ll publish an article on my stay at Casa by the Sea at some point. For now, enjoy this conversation with Christina.
