Sydney Sweeney Smashes the Patriarchy
Sydney Sweeney Smashes the Patriarchy

Review of Immaculate (2024) (audio and video)
Richard Hanania
Apr 05, 2024
The Sydney Sweeney saga continues. Rob joins me on the podcast to talk about her new film Immaculate, which I reviewed on X here. The conversation begins by Rob informing me that he thinks Sydney Sweeney is mid, and this leads to a heated debate about her appeal, which involves ranking various actresses and models over the years. We come to the conclusion that it’s a combination of her natural breasts, low class physiognomy, and nasally bored girl voice. The conversation then moves on to the film itself, its message, particularly on abortion, and Hollywood double standards when it comes to how it portrays different religions. We get sidetracked into me discussing some of my thoughts on the merits of Catholicism versus Protestantism. In the end, we didn’t find anything too deep or fascinating about the film, but it was a good 89 minutes of mindless entertainment.

Listen to the audio here, or watch the video below.

Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
