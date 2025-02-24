"Chadcels" and Incest Dynamics | The White Lotus, S3: E1-E2

I’m joined by my new friend “PhiloSophie” (Substack, X) to discuss the first two episodes of Season 3 of The White Lotus.

In previous seasons, I’ve been discussing the show with Rob Henderson. He is traveling this week, but we plan to talk about future episodes together going forward. For now, let me know what you think of Sophie.

We debate incest dynamics within the Ratliff family, the concept of the “Chadcel,” how the show handles the topic of phone addiction, the need for men to be at least somewhat dangerous, what exactly is going on with Rick, and more.

