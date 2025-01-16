Rob Henderson joined me last night on a live stream to discuss the question that has roiled right-wing twitter: should American men work at Panda Express? For background, see Rob’s coverage here. See also friend of the Substack Scott Greer, whose article we reference. Rob is amused by the Greerhead Pledge, which you can learn about from my conversation with Scott.

We go into the status-money tradeoff in jobs, the reasonableness of people’s expectations, how much these anonymous rightists reflect attitudes in the rest of society, their similarities with woke, and more.

We also discuss whether working at Panda Express will actually limit what kind of partner you can hope to attract. I explain why one of the beauties of immigration is that it allows you to go outside of the status hierarchy of your own society when looking for a wife.

I’m big into following your dreams. Listeners shouldn’t get the impression from this conversation that I’m for income-maxing above all else. That’s not what I did, and if you truly have a passion or talent for something, go for it. What I’m objecting to here is the idea that you should tell people who are only slightly above average it is fine for them to look down on normal, everyday jobs. That’s not good either for society or encouraging people to live happy and productive lives.