The Two Faces of 리사

The White Lotus, Season 3: Ep. 1-4
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
Mar 10, 2025
Rob joins me this week to talk about the first four episodes of Season 3 of The White Lotus. We start off by discussing the Ratliff family and whether the incest dynamics are actually there or that was kind of a head fake at the beginning of the season. Other topics addressed are whether Mook is too perfect, the relatively positive portrayal of age gap relationships, toxic female relationships, the horrors of aging, and much more. The conversation goes down a dark path as we wonder if Season 3 might be paying homage to The Shield, a show that you can watch me, Rob Henderson, and Marc Andreessen talk about here.

Links to previous discussions of The White Lotus

Me and Rob Henderson on Season 1

Me and Rob on Season 2, Episodes 1-4

Me and Rob on Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

Me and Rob on Season 2, Episode 7

Me and Sophie on Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2

The H&H Podcast
Connected to the Richard Hanania Substack. Discussions with Chris Nicholson on war, Rob Henderson on movies, TV shows, and culture, and more.
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Rob Henderson
