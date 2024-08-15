Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Clown Car
Taking the Greerhead Pledge
4
Preview
0:00
-7:52

Taking the Greerhead Pledge

A discussion on white identity, sportslibs, and more
Richard Hanania
and
Scott Greer
Aug 15, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Today on the podcast, I am joined by Scott Greer. You can find him on X, Substack, and YouTube.

Scott and I have a bit of shared history. We both wrote for very politically incorrect websites around the same time. He was outed back in 2018, which led to him losing his job at the Daily Caller. As Scott points out, few of the things he said under a pseudonym would be out of place in mainstream conservatism today. Still, it all worked out in the end, as with nearly 170,000 X followers, he has reach that most conservative writers could only dream of.

Scott is a white identitarian, and although I don’t agree with him on many racial issues, he’s in a unique place where he’s “extreme” in a certain sense, but also politically pragmatic and connected to reality. I can’t stress how unusual it is to find a white identitarian who doesn’t believe in shadowy forces secretly controlling the world. Go to Scott’s Twitter feed, and you’ll often see him shoot down one conspiracy theory or another. More and more, I’ve come to see conspiratorial thinking as one of the main things that make discourse impossible. We can debate values and facts, but I don’t know how to address the kind of paranoid free association ramblings you find among many on the right now.

In addition to providing political analysis, Scott also serves as a kind of Jordan Peterson-type figure to his fans. He encourages them to take the Greerhead Pledge, which involves no tattoos, not smoking pot, not watching Marvel movies, and not listening to hip-hop. Unlike many identitarians, Scott does not want white people to simply coast off their identity and sink into moral and cultural depravity. Rather, he seeks to cultivate a kind of upper-class aesthetic and sensibility.

Scott and I discuss views on immigration, and I bring up the notable lack of racial tension I see in Southern California. He acknowledges that his main gripe is with poorer and more dysfunctional immigrants, which leads to me asking why not just adopt classism instead of racism. We also go into why Scott was so strongly in favor of Trump over DeSantis in the primaries this year. One thing I press him on is whether we actually need a positive white identity, and why regular conservatism with a strong stand against identity politics and wokeness isn’t enough. Scott also talks about the JD Vance pick, and his recent essay on Tim Walz and “sportslibs,” which I think is a really great term.

I strongly encourage everyone interested in these issues to subscribe to Scott’s Substack, “Highly Respected.”

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Richard Hanania's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Clown Car
Discussion of politics and current events, with a special focus on the 2024 election.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Scott Greer
Writes Highly Respected Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Policy Panacea
  Richard Hanania and Bryan Caplan
The Successor to Trump
  Richard Hanania
The Jews Are Now Sending Chinese Food
  Richard Hanania and e hannah jones
From Caliphate to Consulting
  Richard Hanania and Rana
More Births, Please
  Richard Hanania and Daniel Hess
Learning to Appreciate All Women
  Richard Hanania and Brianna Wu
Haters, Left and Right
  Richard Hanania and Walt Bismarck