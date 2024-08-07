Playback speed
1

The Policy Panacea

Bryan Caplan on why you should be a YIMBY
Richard Hanania
and
Bryan Caplan
Aug 07, 2024
1
Share

Bryan Caplan joins me to talk about his new graphic novel Build, Baby, Build: The Science and Ethics of Housing Regulation. We basically agree here that NIMBYism is a straightforward case of bad government policy standing in the way of markets being able to provide goods and services people want. Bryan makes the case that housing is one of the most impo…

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Clown Car
Discussion of politics and current events, with a special focus on the 2024 election.
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Bryan Caplan
