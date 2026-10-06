Some of you were around for my 2022 reader survey (see Part I, Part II, and Part III). I just reran it, and this post will discuss the results.

First, allow me to credit ChatGPT. We spend so much time debating questions like whether AI will end the world that it prevents us from appreciating how miraculous this new technology already is. In 2022, cleaning the data, doing the statistical analysis, and creating the figures for the survey took days of work. This time, it was literally minutes. And within a few hours, I was able to make an interactive webpage where you can search through the results for both 2022 and 2026, see how my readership has changed, and filter the results by year, sex, country, and age.

Hanania Survey Results, Interactive Page

While the number of subscribers has grown fivefold since 2022, the number of respondents went down from 1,284 to 771. I don’t put too much stock in this, as I made less of an effort this time to encourage people to take the survey.

Younger and Richer

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This post is sponsored by Mechanize. AI alignment is perhaps the most important issue of our time, and if you’re interested in being part of that effort, Mechanize is hiring software engineers at a base salary of $300K-$400K/year, plus substantial bonuses. They also have openings for other positions, including Recruiter ($200K). Here is their website, and you can apply here. If you apply, make sure to use the links provided here so I can receive credit, and name me as a reference in the process.