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main's avatar
main
13h

I'm a woman who thought bringing back dinosaurs was a cool idea, but yeah Richard has already gone on a whole anti racism arc, so him becoming a progressive feminist is the next shoe to drop and I'll enjoy watching that.

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James Gillen's avatar
James Gillen
15h

You might as well ask why women don't love The Three Stooges.

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