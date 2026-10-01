Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gamalielbenaioun's avatar
Gamalielbenaioun
17h

Richard still doubling-down on his bizarre argument that if you think a depiction of Welfare abuse should depict it's most realistic user demographic instead of "Woke" obfuscation of the issue, that you are a white supremacist, or whatever. A long strawman.

Nor can he explain why another demographic group, probably the largest group of net taxpayers, should should be happy with being portrayed as the go-to villain in every media depiction of undesirable characters, when the evidence does not warrant it.

I'm not white yet I'd be upset if a group I was part of was consistently the only acceptable one to portray in a negative light and used in place of other groups in various negative scenarios, the reality being that my group is one of the least or indeed the least likely to actually be involved (e.g. grok claims 2% of welfare users are young white males).

Reply
Share
2 replies
Zack's avatar
Zack
14h

I’m not sure there’s too much daylight between the left and right here. You’ll struggle to find a left wing plot in which the bad guy doesn’t fit their preferred profile.

I hope you don’t lose the ability to hate everyone. There’s no reason to like the left just because the right sucks. They are both trash, because the average person is trash!

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture