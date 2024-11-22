Playback speed
A New Rising Center?

Talking with Tracing Woodgrains on establishing a saner politics
Richard Hanania
and
TracingWoodgrains
Nov 22, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

My friend Tracing Woodgrains joined me on the live stream today. Earlier this month, he and I published articles in Quillette one day apart on a similar theme, which is the need for a sane centrism beyond woke leftism and the Trump cult. We try to distinguish between a kind of libertarian-statist axis and one that focuses on whether institutions are functioning well. I share some thoughts on whether it’s even possible to be a right-wing intellectual at this point.

We do an AMA near the end. Topics that come up include the future of X, whether Blue Sky will take off (see my account and Trace’s), how Trace started working for Blocked and Reported, and Nathan Cofnas’ idea on the only way to defeat wokeness.

Links

Today’s out-of-context headline controversy

My previous conversation with Trace

Me telling people to shut up about race and IQ, and debating Cofnas

Trace’s post-election reflections, followup in Quillette

Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
TracingWoodgrains
