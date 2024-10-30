Playback speed
Hanania/Henderson, AMA

Jordan Peterson, blocking on X, women in politics, and other topics
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
Oct 30, 2024
Last night I had an AMA with Rob Henderson. The way I’m going to do these from now on is that the livestream is open to everyone in the moment, but only paid subscribers can listen to the whole thing. To join us for future episodes, you need to have the Substack app downloaded on your phone or tablet. Announcements are on X and Notes, and you get a notification when it starts on the app. I don’t want to email everybody because I think it creates too much spam in people’s inboxes. I’m planning to have a discussion with Alex Nowrasteh this Friday at 5ET, so join us for that if you can.

Rob and I begin by discussing a recent video of Jordan Peterson that has been making the rounds. See my criticism here and Rob’s defense. We also field questions on the upcoming election, women in politics, how and why we block on X, the few smart conservative institutions that are out there, and more.

