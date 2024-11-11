Hillary Versus Bernie in Gotham

Rob Henderson joined me on a livestream today to talk about The Penguin, the miniseries that ended last night. See here for our discussion of episodes 1-4, and point eight here on the racial demographics of crime in Gotham.

I talk about my theory of the general message of the miniseries, which is that leftist revolutionaries are truly evil people who manipulate resentments for their own gain. I also argue that the rivalry between Oz and Sofia is the 2016 Democratic primary all over again. On one side, you have an establishment figure who suffers due to sexism, and on the other a fat folksy guy who represents a multiracial class-based revolution. One claim to victimhood is treated as clearly more legitimate than the other.

There’s a strange glitch in the recording where when I listen to it with my AirPods it’s choppy, but mostly fine when I play through my MacBook speakers. I’m not sure how it sounds on other devices or whether this is even a problem for everyone. This is the hazard of doing this through livestream rather than a normal recording.

