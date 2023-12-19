Searching for Closure

Rob joins me to talk about the last season of The Leftovers. For previous discussions, see here and here.

We’ve changed the name of our show to The H&H Podcast. I had come to dislike the previous “dissident” kind of theme, which doesn’t really reflect the way I see the world anymore, nor is it much related to what the show actually is.

We have basically been over most of the topics discussed in this episode (spoilers in the rest of the description). The show seemed like it was on the road to not offering us closure, and we didn’t get any. I think it could’ve ended after Season 2 and nothing would have been lost. The major question at the end of Season 3 is whether Nora is telling the truth, and we debate the two sides of the issue. Rob convinces me that she was lying, which makes the whole thing even sadder.

The conversation naturally branches off into other topics, including whether this is a smart show or for dumb people, what that actually means, how women sexually assaulting men is portrayed in fiction versus the opposite, whether the inability of people to move on in the show is realistic, and much more. At the end we foreshadow a future discussion we hope to have on the new Napoleon movie.