Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The H&H Podcast
Searching for Closure
1
0:00
-1:06:36
Searching for Closure
Review of The Leftovers: Season 3, with Rob Henderson
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
Dec 19, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Rob joins me to talk about the last season of The Leftovers. For previous discussions, see here and here.

We’ve changed the name of our show to The H&H Podcast. I had come to dislike the previous “dissident” kind of theme, which doesn’t really reflect the way I see the world anymore, nor is it much related to what the show actually is.

We have basically been over most of the topics discussed in this episode (spoilers in the rest of the description). The show seemed like it was on the road to not offering us closure, and we didn’t get any. I think it could’ve ended after Season 2 and nothing would have been lost. The major question at the end of Season 3 is whether Nora is telling the truth, and we debate the two sides of the issue. Rob convinces me that she was lying, which makes the whole thing even sadder.

David Burton | The Leftovers Wiki | Fandom

The conversation naturally branches off into other topics, including whether this is a smart show or for dumb people, what that actually means, how women sexually assaulting men is portrayed in fiction versus the opposite, whether the inability of people to move on in the show is realistic, and much more. At the end we foreshadow a future discussion we hope to have on the new Napoleon movie.

1 Comment
Richard Hanania's Newsletter

The H&H Podcast

Connected to the Richard Hanania Substack. Discussions with Chris Nicholson on war, Rob Henderson on movies, TV shows, and culture, and more.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Richard Hanania
Rob Henderson
Writes Rob Henderson's Newsletter Subscribe

Recent Episodes

1:08:55
Miracles, but Randomly
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson
1:11:31
Reacting to Societal Shocks
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson
1:46:46
The Conscientious Objector to Therapy Culture
1:01:48
Did One Film Change American Culture?
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson
1:26:47
Barbenheimer with Rob Henderson
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson
1:07:43
The Ultimate Boomer Bait
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson
1:08:55
The Cuttlefish Strategy
 • 
Richard Hanania
 and 
Rob Henderson