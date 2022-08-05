Episode details
2 comments
I talk to Chris Nicholson about Better Call Saul: S6E11, Breaking Bad. We discuss the role of nostalgia in art, and I bring up a recent Freddie deBoer essay on the topic. While in the past we disagreed on where Saul was going, this week we find ourselves mostly in agreement on this question but differing in our judgments of the artistic merits of what the producers are doing.
Unfortunately, there is no video this week, but you can still listen on YouTube.
For previous conversations on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, see
Better Call Saul: S6E7, Plan and Execution
Better Call Saul: S6E8, Point and Shoot
Better Call Saul: S6E9, Fun and Games
Nietzschean or Christian? Marc Andreessen on Breaking Bad and Saul
Better Call Saul: S6E11, Breaking Bad
In the first season of the show, Jimmy wasn't nearly so bad. He was trying to be someone his brother Chuck could respect. But the show does seem to be suggesting that was the deviation, an unstable state that he got knocked loose from to reach his lowest-energy state.