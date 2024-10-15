Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

Tony Soprano Meets DC Comics

Review of The Penguin: Ep. 1-4 (Video, audio, transcript)
Richard Hanania
and
Rob Henderson
Oct 15, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

Rob Henderson joins me to talk about the first four episodes of The Penguin miniseries on HBO. We discuss how it reminds us of and pays homage to other shows. To me, it seemed like HBO was trying to recreate the magic of Tony Soprano and using the DC Comics universe as a hook. We go over the similarities and differences between the two characters, both manipulative fat guys who get offended when you question their sincerity.

Rob and I also discuss Sofia Falcone, and the feminist plotline throughout her story. Cristin Milioti looks perfect for the role and plays it extremely well. Our conversation also covers race and gender dynamics in the show. I call it very 1990s in its themes and how it addresses, or more commonly ignores, identity issues. Whites are the default, whether as criminals or those in positions of power and influence, stereotypes don’t exist, and blacks mostly serve as sidekicks.

Overall, we both rate The Penguin as watchable but nowhere near the Pantheon of the great antihero shows.

Note that the Substack app doesn’t show the option for seeing the transcript. However, it is available if you access this page through a browser.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Richard Hanania's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The H&H Podcast
Connected to the Richard Hanania Substack. Discussions with Chris Nicholson on war, Rob Henderson on movies, TV shows, and culture, and more.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Rob Henderson
Writes Rob Henderson's Newsletter Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Sexual Marketplace as the Last Vestige of Our Darwinian Past
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
READER REQUEST: Rightists as Cheap Dates
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
The Rape Free Civil War
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
Sydney Sweeney Smashes the Patriarchy
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
Two Types of White Liberals: Blacks Versus Natives
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
The Whitewashing of Walter White
  Richard Hanania and Chris Nicholson
Talent, Motivation, and Serendipity: How to Make It as a Writer
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson