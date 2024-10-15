Tony Soprano Meets DC Comics

Rob Henderson joins me to talk about the first four episodes of The Penguin miniseries on HBO. We discuss how it reminds us of and pays homage to other shows. To me, it seemed like HBO was trying to recreate the magic of Tony Soprano and using the DC Comics universe as a hook. We go over the similarities and differences between the two characters, both manipulative fat guys who get offended when you question their sincerity.

Rob and I also discuss Sofia Falcone, and the feminist plotline throughout her story. Cristin Milioti looks perfect for the role and plays it extremely well. Our conversation also covers race and gender dynamics in the show. I call it very 1990s in its themes and how it addresses, or more commonly ignores, identity issues. Whites are the default, whether as criminals or those in positions of power and influence, stereotypes don’t exist, and blacks mostly serve as sidekicks.

Overall, we both rate The Penguin as watchable but nowhere near the Pantheon of the great antihero shows.

Note that the Substack app doesn’t show the option for seeing the transcript. However, it is available if you access this page through a browser.