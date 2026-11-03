Judgment Day

I share some Election Day thoughts on the livestream. At an emotional level, I always want Republicans to lose because I think they’re basically the side of most bad people. A rational person can argue that Republicans are preferable because they’re better on markets and tech, but none of their rhetoric is about that, nor is it what motivates their voters. The party’s message is a nonstop stream of narratives about how foreigners and transsexuals are harming you. I can see how an uninformed voter who is a decent person can find Democrats appealing, but it’s much harder for those who go all in on the Trump-era GOP.

So you have to understand that as my emotional orientation when it comes to elections, though I try to analyze the actual impacts of each side winning objectively. And here I think that to get a better conservative movement, Republicans must suffer electoral losses as long as they continue to be like this.

The stream includes me scrolling Twitter to read the tea leaves while telling everyone not to scroll Twitter and read the tea leaves.

I discuss how to follow election day news, and on a whim decide to place a $400 bet against Lindsey Graham’s sister

For those who can’t get enough of me, I’ll be on the MTS stream at 7pm ET as the first results come in. You can join here.

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