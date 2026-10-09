Mr Tracey Goes to Ithaca

Having heard that the mayor of the city was proposing suspending permits for Cornell events to protect locals from hordes of Ivy League rapists, Michael Tracey went to Ithaca to personally call on him to resign. You can watch what happened and read about the adventure here.

Michael joins me to stream directly from the Cornell campus. We talk about the media freakout he has inspired, and I question him on whether he’s being recognized as he goes about his business. We get into a fiery debate late in the podcast about whether Michael is exaggerating what institutions are claiming constitutes rape. I say that the “affirmative consent” standard is ridiculous enough as applied to sexual assault, but no, he insists that all unwanted touching could might be classified as rape according to Cornell, and this is just wrong. I trust the judgment of listeners on this.

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