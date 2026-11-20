I live-streamed the first hour and fifteen minutes of me playing GTA VI. I did not find it “woke” thus far, and have been enjoying the game. Watching others play video games on a stream is something that I have trouble understanding, but some people apparently like it, and I have some superfans out there who will consume all of my content, so this is for you. You can watch me fly a plane, beat up some MAGAs, kill some soldiers guarding a US military base and then get chased by the Army, and shoot a black woman. Let me know if you found this in any way beneficial, and if you didn’t, I’m sorry, we’ll be back to normal content tomorrow.

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