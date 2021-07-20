Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The H&H Podcast
What Made The Sopranos Unique?
0:00
-1:29:10

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Richard Hanania's Newsletter

What Made The Sopranos Unique?

Richard Hanania
Jul 20, 2021
∙ Paid
Share

Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson appear in the premier episode of their new series discussing TV and pop culture. This episode discusses The Sopranos, and what makes it unique as a show (warning: spoilers). Some of the topics include

-What is the general impression one gets about the field of psychiatry from the show?

-What does the show say about what A…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Richard Hanania's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The H&H Podcast
Connected to the Richard Hanania Substack. Discussions with Chris Nicholson on war, Rob Henderson on movies, TV shows, and culture, and more.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Recent Episodes
The Sexual Marketplace as the Last Vestige of Our Darwinian Past
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
READER REQUEST: Rightists as Cheap Dates
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
The Rape Free Civil War
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
Sydney Sweeney Smashes the Patriarchy
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
Two Types of White Liberals: Blacks Versus Natives
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
The Whitewashing of Walter White
  Richard Hanania and Chris Nicholson
Talent, Motivation, and Serendipity: How to Make It as a Writer
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson
Race and Racism among the Proles
  Richard Hanania and Rob Henderson